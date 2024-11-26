What changes are coming to BRAC?

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is considering exchanging its traditional chamber of commerce model to become an economic development organization.

But what that looks like remains unclear.

BRAC President and CEO Lori Melancon, a longtime economic development professional who was named president and CEO of the organization in May after the departure of longtime top executive Adam Knapp, shared the news in an email this week to the organization’s investors.

In it, she shared that BRAC recently evaluated the progress of its five-year strategic plan, outlined in 2021. In October, BRAC shared ideas that could make a meaningful difference with the board and the collaboration helped them prioritize their work for 2025-2026 as they finished the plan called “BRING IT! 2.0.”

Melancon noted the move symbolizes BRAC’s search for individuals and organizations interested in investing to support the organization’s mission of advancing economic development compared to a transactional relationship often fostered through the traditional chamber of commerce model.

Melancon says in the letter that the shift will result in streamlined investment tiers, different programming, and other engagement opportunities.

Other key highlights from Melancon’s message to investors:

BRAC will renew its focus on business expansion and attraction regionwide. The organization is also looking to strengthen relationships with higher education institutions.

The organization’s policy work will be more targeted at high-impact solutions to challenges, focusing on critical areas, including blight reduction, talent development, public safety, and site development.

In a conversation with Daily Report, Melancon said they have developed some strategies for next year, which BRAC’s board will vote on in December. She added that more details about the economic development model will be made public later.