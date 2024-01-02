What CFOs are keeping their eyes focused on in 2024

With robust corporate earnings, record-breaking stock markets and optimism surrounding emergent technologies, recession fears were lessened among some corporate leaders in the final months of 2023. Even so, many CFOs remain cautious heading into 2024, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Here’s what a few experts and top finance chiefs are keeping top of mind for the new year:

Global macro environment: According to Gina Mastantuono. CFO of cloud software provider ServiceNow, the global macro environment is what should be watched most closely in 2024. This environment includes inflation trends and the interest-rate landscape.

The American consumer: Academy Sports + Outdoors CFO Carl Ford is keeping an eye on the health of the American consumer, stressing the importance of offering products that fit average consumer budgets.

Managing talent: For Broadridge Financial Solutions CFO Edmund Reese, attracting and retaining technology professionals and engineers is a key focus for the new year.

Managing costs: According to Paul Goydan, managing director and senior partner at Boston Consulting Group, cost management should remain a top priority for the C-suite in 2024.

Forging strategic partnerships: DoorDash CFO Ravi Inukonda says that a good CFO is more than a person who simply signs off on expenses and financial plans—they must also serve as a strategic partner to other parts of the company.

