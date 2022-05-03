What businesses should know about this year’s college graduates 

Freshly minted college graduates are notable in their work preferences, meaning businesses might have to tweak their recruiting practices, according to a recent survey from LaSalle Network

Based on data collected from more than 2,500 college students, the class of 2022 has different desires and expectations for jobs and careers than even last year’s graduates, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Here are a few insights identified from the survey:

Want the office: 89% of survey respondents say they want a job where they are partially or fully in-office. Companies recruiting new graduates should consider showcasing how the company is keeping employees connected, both from a peer-to-peer and peer-to-manager perspective.

Quick promotion: According to LaSalle’s data, 40% want to earn a promotion in their first year on the job. That means this class is looking for companies that invest in and give priority to training and development.

We belong: 40% said one of their biggest concerns entering the workforce is finding a company where they feel they belong. They also want leaders to be transparent and open.

At the time of the survey, 80% of respondents reported they still hadn’t accepted a job offer, which suggests companies may still have time to readjust recruiting strategies. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.