What business leaders can learn from how lawyers operate 

There’s a trope that lawyers make poor businesspeople. Risk-averse. Narrow. Gradual. Some studies lend credence to the notion that lawyers may not be best suited to lead companies. Research published in the Harvard Business Review suggests that attorneys tend to be better leaders in industries with high litigation risk—but that lawyer-CEOs reduce value in most other corporate settings.

These critiques have little to do with knowledge of the law. Rather they center on the mental models that guide attorneys’ decisions, Forbes reports. But there are things business leaders can learn from lawyers.

Here are three legal concepts, according to Forbes, that are useful in growing a business.