What Baton Rouge bakers are doing to cope with inflation

It’s no secret that egg prices are on the rise. While many shoppers are struggling to find affordable eggs or get to the store before they’re sold out, local bakers who rely on eggs are especially feeling the pressure of today’s shifting economy.

Robyn Selders-Mills, owner of Cupcake Junkie, says inflation has affected her business drastically. In 2023, she closed her storefront after six years due to rising rent and food costs. Since then, she has pivoted her business to an online bakery offering pickup or delivery options for customers. In addition to eggs, Selders-Mills says the price of baking staples such as flour, butter, sugar and chocolate chips have increased. The Baton Rouge bakery is also known for its chocolate-covered strawberries, which have been impacted due to higher-priced local strawberries.

“It’s been really bad,” Selders-Mills says. “All of our ingredients are high. Everything that you need to bake with is through the roof right now. Consumers shouldn’t be shocked to know that their local baker has had to go up on their prices because you can’t bake without these items.”

In January, Selders-Mills raised the price of a dozen cupcakes by $5 to counter the historically high egg prices. She also focuses on selling “Birthday in a Box” packages including smaller dessert items, allowing her to stretch out ingredients and make a larger profit. She has removed some of her egg-centric items from the menu, but will accommodate customers who make specific requests.

Mindi Odell, owner of Cake That in Prairieville, says labor costs have increased along with overhead costs. While she has not raised her prices, she seeks more affordable ingredients from local grocery stores as opposed to shopping with a higher-ticket distributor. Her biggest fear is not having access to the ingredients she needs, as more grocery stores are limiting the amount of eggs customers can purchase.

“For anybody in the service industry, if we don’t have access to the materials we need to fill orders, that’s our income,” Odell says. “What do we do if we can’t fill orders? I don’t have a cow or chickens, so I’m reliant on our food chain.”

Sarah Joy Hays, owner of CounterspaceBR, is also shopping smarter due to the cost of goods. Despite higher expenses, she has not raised her prices. With Mardi Gras season underway, her most popular product is king cake, which is made with egg-free dough. Unlike most months, she is going through eggs at a slower rate since customers are prioritizing king cakes. As more discussions take place regarding tariffs on items from China, Hays is most interested to see how the cost of paper and disposable goods needed for her bakery will be affected.