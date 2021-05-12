Weyerhaeuser investing in Holden sawmill

Weyerhaeuser has plans to make a two-phased investment into its Holden facility, economic development officials and Weyerhaeuser announced today.

The project includes a planned investment of $157 million over several years focusing on equipment upgrades and sawmill modernization. The upgrades are expected to take place over three years.

As a result of the investment, Weyerhaeuser plans to secure 119 existing jobs and create four new direct jobs as well as 225 construction jobs.

Planned upgrades to the mill include a new planer mill, upgraded continuous dry kilns, and upgraded computer and environmental technology.

The announcement of the Holden mill upgrade comes six months after Weyerhaeuser announced a $16.1 million investment to upgrade its Natchitoches mill.

To help secure these projects, the state offered Weyerhaeuser a competitive incentive package that includes a $2 million tax credit payable over five years through Louisiana’s Retention and Modernization Program. Weyerheauser is also expected to utilize the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.