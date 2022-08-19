Western-wear retailer Tecovas opening store in Perkins Rowe

Tecovas Inc., a handmade boot and Western-wear retailer founded and headquartered in Austin, Texas, is opening a location in Perkins Rowe, according to a permit filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Permits and Inspections Division.

When reached by phone, a Tecovas representative confirmed that the Perkins Rowe store has an estimated opening date of Nov. 18.

MAPP Construction has been contracted by Tecovas to remodel the retail space at a cost of $825,000, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Tecovas’ website shows that the company currently has 21 stores in 11 states, but Perkins Rowe will be the retailer’s first in Louisiana.