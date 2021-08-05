Wealthy Americans renouncing citizenship to reduce tax hit

The number of Americans who renounced their citizenship in favor of a foreign country hit an all-time high in 2020: 6,707, a 237% increase over 2019. Most of those leaving the U.S. tend to be the ultra-wealthy, who are seeking to reduce their tax burden.

New tax and estate measures proposed by the Biden administration could, if implemented, accelerate this trend, Axios reports. Only two countries—the U.S. and Eritrea in northeast Africa—tax people based on their citizenship rather than residency.

The IRS publishes a quarterly list of people who have renounced their citizenship or given up their green cards, but it includes only people with global assets over $2 million, and it may not be fully up to date, so the number of people renouncing their citizenship in 2020 could be higher.

Many people who take this drastic step are tech zillionaires. One such example is Eric Schmidt, the former Alphabet CEO, who has applied to become a citizen of Cyprus. Read the full story.