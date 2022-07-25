Wealthy Americans keep borrowing despite rising rates 

Wealthy people ramped up borrowing in the first half of the year despite rising rates and a stock-market rout that hit the value of their portfolios, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The wealth-management arms of Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp posted double-digit loan growth in the second quarter. The increase came from well-heeled clients taking out mortgages and loans backed by assets like stock-and-bond portfolios, executives say.

Morgan Stanley says mortgages rose 30% in its wealth unit from a year earlier to $50 billion, while securities-backed and other loans grew 23% to $93 billion. At Bank of America, wealth-management loans rose 12% from a year earlier to $222 billion, outpacing a 4% increase in the bank’s consumer division.

The growth is another sign that U.S. consumers—admittedly a wealthier subset—aren’t hunkering down in preparation for a recession.

The rich are tapping their securities-backed credit lines to scoop up assets that seem cheap in today’s turbulent markets, says Mike Kosnitzky, co-head of the private-wealth practice at law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP. Read the full story.