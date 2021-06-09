WBRZ-TV to broadcast sports betting content

Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ-TV today announced it has entered into a content distribution agreement with sports betting network VSiN.

As Louisiana moves closer to legal sports betting, this agreement will allow WBRZ-TV to broadcast sports betting information to the Baton Rouge market. VSiN is owned by sports betting company DraftKings and is based in Las Vegas.

As of this week, VSiN’s sports betting and entertainment programming will air on WBRZ’s 24-hour news channel, WBRZ Plus, Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. as well as on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Baton Rouge viewers will have access to some of VSiN’s most popular programming including A Numbers Game, hosted by Gill Alexander, and Prime Time Action, hosted by Alexander, LSU graduate Matt Brown and Danielle Alvari.

Noah Kozinko, director of marketing at WBRZ, says in a prepared statement that the company wants to get ahead of the legislative process and introduce its audience to sports betting before it kicks off in Louisiana.

VSiN’s content delivers news and analysis sports bettors need to make informed wagering decisions. The shows cover professional football, basketball, hockey, baseball, golf and Southeastern Conference sports.