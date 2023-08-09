Ways to make Slack less confusing 

Slack has become one of the most common workplace tools over the past few years and is one of the top four workplace collaborative software, along with apps from Microsoft, Google and Zoom.

But many Slack users complain that constant alerts, spurred by direct messages to comments in group chats to mentions of their names, have created a sense of urgency and stress, The Washington Post reports. Some say it’s leading to “notification fatigue” as workers try to keep tabs on conversations across different channels and groups.

Here are a few ways that workers can make Slack less chaotic:

Focus on what’s most important

Slack’s latest redesign, which begins rolling out today, includes new features and views that allow you to choose whether to catch up on multiple items in the same view, focus on a specific conversation, and more easily flag things for later.

Organize your sidebar

One of the easiest ways to keep track of conversations is to organize your sidebar, which appears on the left side of the screen and helps you navigate channels, direct messages, mentions and threads. You can sort channels (click the three dots next to “channels”) alphabetically, by recent activity, or priority, which places the most-used channels at the top of the list. You can also right-click a specific channel and select “move to new section” to group related channels together.

Mute, pause or set hours for notifications

Muting channels and conversations as well as setting notification hours can also help reduce stress. You can change your overall notification settings, located in “preferences.” Toggle settings so that they are only alerted to direct messages or when names or specific keywords are mentioned, or alternatively choose to not be alerted at all.

Read the full story for more tips.