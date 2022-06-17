Ways for your business to grow, even in a volatile environment

With declines in tech and retail stock prices, rising inflation and interest rates, and persistent supply chain issues, 2022 is turning out to be gloomier than anyone had thought regarding the post-pandemic economy.

A natural impulse is to cut costs across the board by postponing new projects; reducing discretionary expenditures like research and development, marketing, and employee training; freezing new hiring; and reducing headcounts.

However, Harvard Business Review argues that these aren’t necessarily the best strategies for the current times. Here are three ways managers can benefit from and even plan for growth in this volatile environment:

Study success cases. Recessions are typically short-lived and followed by long periods of growth and prosperity. Begin by studying what the top surviving companies did differently during past recessions. More importantly, study the examples of those that not only survived but emerged from recessions as winners.

Expand while competitors are cutting back. A recession is the best time to acquire resources for the forthcoming expansion, all while your competitors are cutting back. It’s an opportune time to acquire companies and buy assets at fire-sale prices.