Wave of attempted fraud strikes states’ unemployment programs 

A wave of attempted fraud is hitting state unemployment benefits programs after they struggled to process record-high claims from layoffs during the economic turbulence triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

States across the country—including Louisiana—have collectively received millions of unemployment insurance requests that officials believe to be tied to fraud, with losses likely in the billions of dollars, The Wall Street Journal reports.

More than $500 billion in regular and pandemic-related unemployment aid has been distributed so far in the pandemic, according to Treasury Department data. And more is coming, including a new round of enhanced benefits worth $300 a week as part of a pandemic stimulus package passed by Congress.

“The sheer generosity of the federal programs made them targets for criminal enterprises at a time that states lacked the resources, the computers,” said Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia earlier this month in a speech to the American Enterprise Institute.

The nation’s unemployment insurance systems are run through a patchwork of state-run programs where fraud has “dramatically increased during the pandemic,” a Labor Department spokeswoman says.

The department, which administers federal components of aid programs in addition to compiling data on state benefits, says thieves have targeted temporary pandemic-related programs extending unemployment aid to millions of workers.

Criminals often use stolen Social Security numbers, birth dates and other personal information to apply for benefits. Fraud has led states to temporarily freeze unemployment payments, at times affecting hundreds of thousands of claims including legitimate ones for laid-off workers. Read the full story.