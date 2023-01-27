Watchdog estimates pandemic unemployment fraud exceeded $60B

The Government Accountability Office says in two recent reports that unemployment insurance fraud during the pandemic may top $60 billion, reports Route Fifty.

The GAO says the dollar figure is a conservative estimate of the fraud that took place over an 18-month period starting in April 2020.

To arrive at that dollar amount, the watchdog used data probes into unemployment benefits fraud committed across states, although Route Fifty cautions that obtaining reliable data on government fraud is difficult.

GAO also recommended to the Labor Department that it design and implement an anti-fraud strategy for unemployment, but says the department still hasn’t completed six other recommendations made in fall 2021. Read the full story.