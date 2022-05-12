Wash N’ Roll Express Car Wash acquired by Atlanta company 

Atlanta-based Mammoth Holdings LLC, a large car wash operator with nearly 100 locations, today announced it has acquired two locally owned Wash N’ Roll Express Car Wash locations in Gonzales and Prairieville for an undisclosed price.

The acquisition marks the second and third Baton Rouge-area car washes acquired by Mammoth Holdings in the past 13 months, as the company looks to expand its reach along Interstate 10. Mammoth is the eighth-largest car wash operator in the U.S.

Wash N’ Roll co-owner John DeArmond says Mammoth stuck out to him as a good partner for the business going forward.

“We are excited for Wash ‘N Roll to join the Mammoth family and strengthen our existing footprint in the Baton Rouge market and the broader Southeast,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings.

Mammoth Holdings’ multibrand portfolio includes Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu’s, Ollie’s, PitStop, and Swifty, among others.