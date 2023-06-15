Wary of future economic conditions, CFOs are becoming increasingly risk averse  

Executives’ optimism about the future took a step down in the second quarter, according to a survey of chief financial officers by Deloitte published this morning.

The survey shows a wariness among executives, after having lived through the roller coaster of the past few years and with future economic conditions fairly uncertain.

According to Axios, Deloitte surveyed 122 CFOs in North America—70% from public companies and the vast majority with more than $1 billion in revenue. Eighty-eight percent of those surveyed were in the U.S. Some quick takeaways from the survey:

Just 34% of CFOs rate current economic conditions as good or very good, down from 40% in the first quarter.

Only 33% of CFOs say it’s a good time to take risks, a drop from the previous quarter—though slightly above the lows hit last year when the stock market was in worse shape.

