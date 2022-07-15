Ward Creek widening project delayed by grant process   

One year after the city-parish announced a plan to prevent flooding by widening Ward Creek at a particular choke point under a Siegen Lane overpass, visible work has yet to begin.

But city leaders say there’s more to it than what meets the eye, WBRZ-TV reports.

“We don’t have a choice. We have to follow this federal process in order to complete the project, so it’s going to take a couple of years to get through that federal process,” says Mark Armstrong, spokesperson for Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

Behind the scenes, a lengthy application process for the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant has stalled the big dig. Originally, construction was to be completed by the end of 2022, but the goals have now changed.

“We can’t just run in and do what we’d like to do. If that was the case, we would have probably already done the work,” says Fred Raiford, city-parish director of transportation and drainage.

