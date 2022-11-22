Want your employees to walk through walls for you? Show you are vulnerable

One of the factors behind ineffective leadership is that person’s inability to display the strength of the most exceptional leaders: vulnerability.

Being openly vulnerable allows a leader to connect with employees on an emotional level, Inc. reports, and when employees connect above the neck with their leaders, they will walk through walls for them.

Billionaire Richard Branson, founder of Virgin, is well-known for vulnerability. He once said, “Transparency, straightforwardness, and simplicity are true to the Virgin way of doing business.”

In their research, leadership experts Robert Goffee and Gareth Jones describe Branson as being particularly effective at communicating his vulnerability.

“He is ill at ease and fumbles incessantly when interviewed in public. It’s a weakness, but it’s Richard Branson,” state the authors. “That’s what revealing a weakness is all about: showing your followers that you are genuine and approachable—human and humane.”

