Want to improve your habits? Start small

We’ve all heard that humans are creatures of habit and maybe we know that it truly applies to us. Good habits and bad ones, we all have them. What do we do if we want to change them, break some habits and develop new ones? It requires discipline and practice, right?

Yes, and no, writes Whitney Johnson, CEO of leadership development company Disruption Advisors, in a new advice column.

Habits are most often defined as something done repeatedly and automatically, say Jeff and Jami Downs, authors of Streaking: The Simple Practice of Conscious, Consistent Actions That Create Life-Changing Results.

It’s a myth, they say, that doing something repeatedly means it will eventually become automatic. That’s only sometimes true. With other practices, we must continue to consciously choose them. They never become habitual. They are never unconscious patterns of behavior.

Instead, we can develop what the Downs call “streaks.” These are activities that we can do repeatedly but without automaticity. We choose to do them every time.

In order to choose them, we have to make the activity simple enough—and small enough—that we can choose to do it no matter what.

This idea of starting small crops up in leadership writing with frequency. It is not something that we readily accept. The practical goal may be so small that it seems silly. But silly little things gather momentum over time.

Read Johnson’s full column from the latest edition of Business Report. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.