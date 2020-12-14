Walk-On’s to open non-traditional location through Aramark partnership 

Baton Rouge-based Walk-On’s today announced a new partnership with college food service provider Aramark, where the restaurant will anchor a new “Purdue Marketplace” on the university’s West Lafayette campus in Indiana.

Construction of the new food hall in the Purdue union began this fall and is anticipated to be completed in early 2022.

The 4,800-plus square foot Walk-On’s will feature a condensed menu with local favorites, in addition to upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Two Ways and Mardi Gras Mahi. The location will feature both full-service dining and “grab and go” options.

“We’re excited about the strong growth opportunity of the non-traditional sector where a premium is placed on convenience,” says Walk-On’s President and COO, Scott Taylor, in a prepared statement.

This development announcement comes on the heels of a strong year for the brand—having received a growth equity investment from 10 Point Capital while continuing strategic franchise development. Walk-On’s has more than 40 locations open and operating, spanning nine states, with over 150 locations in the works. See the announcement.