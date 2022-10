Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is planning to open a new location in Central, WAFB-TV reports.

David Barrow, Central’s mayor, announced Tuesday, that the Walk-On’s is coming to Sullivan Road near Grand Settlement Boulevard.

The proposed 6,500-square-foot restaurant will seat close to 40 tables, along with a bar area, says Barrow..

The item goes before the Central Planning Commission in November and then the city council in December for site plan approval. Read the full story.