Walk-On’s partners with MatchPoint Connection to award NIL deals 

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux today announced plans to partner with Baton Rouge-based NIL platform MatchPoint Connection to strike promotional deals with college athletes.

The partnership will facilitate Walk-On’s previously reported athlete of the week program, which recognizes NCAA walk-on athletes.

MatchPoint, founded by Henry Hays, is a two-way marketplace for businesses and talent of all categories and levels. It allows both brands and talent to send and receive offers and negotiate deal terms. It also processes payments.

For its athlete of the week program, Walk-On’s founder and CEO Brandon Landry says an athlete is chosen each week by submitting their inspirational, underdog story through MatchPoint’s pitch feature. The first Walk-On of the week winner was John David White, a football player at the University of Arkansas. Emilee Cox, a softball player at Purdue University, was presented the week two award from Purdue alumnus Drew Brees.