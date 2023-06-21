Walk-On’s names a new CEO for the second time this year

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has named a new CEO for the second time this year, reports Restaurant Business.

The sports-bar franchise has hired Chris Dawson, a former executive with automotive services company Driven Brands.

He replaces Scott Taylor, who became CEO in January after more than 12 years with Walk-On’s. In a message posted on his LinkedIn profile, Taylor says, “after reflecting on almost 13 years with the brand, the time is right for me to leave the Walk-On’s family.”

Walk-On’s says Dawson’s experience scaling franchise brands will help the chain continue its recent franchising push. He spent more than five years at Driven Brands, where he worked on brands such as Take Five Oil Change and Maaco.

Dawson also has restaurant franchising experience. He was director of new unit growth at Denny’s from 2014 to 2017 and a Cici’s Pizza franchisee for more than six years.

Taylor, who was Walk-On’s president and COO prior to succeeding co-founder Brandon Landry as CEO, began his tenure by laying off an unspecified number of the restaurant’s corporate team mere days after taking charge of the company, as reported in Daily Report. Read the full story.