Walk-On’s founder Brandon Landry, Drew Brees to launch new restaurant brand

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar co-owners Brandon Landry and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees are gearing to launch a new restaurant brand, Landry said today during a lunchtime speech to the Baton Rouge Rotary Club.

Other than teasing the partnership, Landry remained tight-lipped about their plans, declining to say until later this week where the new restaurant will open.

Landry and Brees’ new venture comes as Walk-On’s enters several new markets this year with franchise locations, essentially doubling the number of restaurants for the brand, launched by Landry and former business partner Jack Warner in 2003. While there are currently 25 Walk-On’s restaurants in the Gulf South, another 17 locations are planned to open this year, says Landry, with another 137 locations under development and slated to become operational within the next five to seven years.

The biggest challenge expanding into out-of-state markets is the lack of brand recognition there, says Landry, adding they’re putting a heavier focus into marketing for new openings.

“We’re trying to educate people about what we are and who we are,” Landry says. “It’s a different strategy than what we’ve had in the past.”