Waitr to deliver auto parts, electrical products

Lafayette-based Waitr today announced it will expand the range of products it delivers to include auto parts, electrical products, alcohol and more, through a partnership with software company Elite EXTRA.

Waitr says the agreement with Elite EXTRA will allow it to use the company’s last-mile delivery software to connect with retail and wholesale businesses to expand its delivery operations.

Waitr will begin offering aftermarket auto parts pickup and delivery next week in multiple cities across the U.S., with delivery of wholesale automotive parts and electrical products beginning later.

In June 2021, Waitr announced plans to rebrand, with a new name, logo and website. The company purchased the ASAP.com domain name and has reserved the Nasdaq trading symbol ASAP. However, as of right now, ASAP’s website is blank except for a notice that reads, “coming soon in 2022.”

Considered a Louisiana success story, Waitr was founded in 2013 and purchased by a special purpose acquisition company owned by Texas billionaire Tillman Fertitta in 2018 before it went public in November of that year.

In the years since it went public Waitr has twice faced delisting threats due to significant drops in its stock price, even as it expanded into new U.S. markets and acquired other brands.