Waitr looking to deliver cannabis products where they are legal

Lafayette-based food delivery service Waitr announced Thursday that it is pursuing a partnership to begin delivery for cannabis dispensaries, The Daily Advertiser reports.

The partnership with Flow Payments would help Waitr to create a marketplace, delivery and payment solution for the dispensaries. It would use Waitr’s technology and delivery assets along with Flow Payments’ access to partnerships and payment processing solutions, Waitr says in a press release.

“This opportunity with Flow Payments is just another way we are pivoting the company into new verticals with specialized integrated payment and delivery solutions,” says Carl Grimstad, Waitr CEO and board chair, in a release. “As the regulatory framework around the cannabis industry within the United States continues to evolve, we see this as a natural step in our own evolution and ability to continue bringing value to our shareholders.”

Flow Payments is a payment processing platform based in Massachusetts and California. Read the full story.