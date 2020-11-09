Waitr launches alcohol deliveries in Baton Rouge 

Lafayette-based Waitr announced this morning the company can now deliver alcohol to its Baton Rouge area customers.

The service allows anyone 21 years or older to add beer and wine to their orders when they make restaurant or grocery purchases from the app. The move comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed legislation allowing alcohol delivery by delivery services.

Baton Rouge-area restaurants have an added alcohol menu that can be viewed in the app when placing an order. Any alcohol purchase must be accompanied by food, and once an order is delivered, the Waitr driver will verify that customers are 21 by scanning their identification with and asking them to sign a copy of the receipt.

“We are doing everything possible to find ways to help our restaurant partners provide more services to diners in need, such as the addition of alcohol delivery,” says Carl Grimstad, CEO of Waitr, in a prepared statement.