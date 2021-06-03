Waitr changing its name, expanding outside of food delivery

Lafayette-based Waitr Holdings Inc. today announced plans to change its name as part of a comprehensive rebrand that will be completed within the next 12 to 18 months.

The rebranding strategy reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and continued expansion into new delivery services, Waitr officials said in the announcement. Waitr currently provides on-demand ordering and delivery under three brands, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes.

“This decision to rebrand will better reflect our identity and business operations as we continue our expansion into new verticals outside of the food delivery segment and should improve and enhance our marketing and public relations synergies,” said Carl Grimstad, Waitr CEO and chairman, in a prepared statement.