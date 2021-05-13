Waitr begins delivering to Alex Box Stadium

You can now Waitr your favorite baseball fare straight to your seat in Alex Box Stadium, LSU Athletics and Waitr announced today.

The service will become available May 14, during the home game against Alabama.

The stadium delivery will allow fans to order concession items on either the Waitr or LSU Sports app. Concession stand menus will be available by scanning QR codes found on seats and signs around the stadium.

All fans have to do is scan the code, choose their favorite concession stand meal and a Waitr runner will deliver the items directly to their seats. The service aims to promote social distancing and shorter concession lines for fans.

“Waitr has had a long-standing relationship with LSU Athletics since the beginning,” Chris Creeden, Baton Rouge regional manager for Waitr, says, “and we’re thrilled we can build on that partnership with this new service at the ballpark.”