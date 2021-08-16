LABI will ramp up tax overhaul campaign after Labor Day

An effort to encourage voters to support amending the state constitution to allow for business-backed changes to Louisiana’s tax system will ramp up after Labor Day, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President and CEO Stephen Waguespack says.

The changes are an important part of the effort to modernize Louisiana’s approach to taxation, which in turn will help the state compete with Texas, Florida and Tennessee for jobs and economic growth, he says.

“We’re trying to be very efficient and effective with the messaging and resources,” Waguespack says.

He says there probably won’t be a big TV-and-radio-driven media blitz like one would expect to see in an election where legislators and statewide officials are on the ballot. Turnout for the October election is likely to be low, so reaching those chronic voters will be important, he says.

“That means social media, that means direct mail, that means op-eds and visiting with local business groups throughout the state,” Waguespack says. “There are a lot of groups who want to sign up and be part of it. Everyone’s willing to play their own role.”

One constitutional amendment would cap the top rate at 4.75% for individual income tax, compared to the current 6%. If voters approve the amendment, a separate law would go into effect that would set state income tax rates at 1.85% for the first $12,500, 3.5% on the next $37,500 and 4.25% on net income in excess of $50,000. Current rates are 2%, 4% and 6% respectively.

In return, taxpayers are being asked to give up the ability to deduct the cost of paying their federal income taxes on their state taxes. Businesses would get a similar deal in their income taxes; the five corporate tax brackets would be collapsed into three, with the top rate reduced from 8% to 7.5% for income over $150,000.

Louisiana voters also will consider an amendment to centralize the administration of sales tax collection through a single statewide entity, rather than leaving it up to local officials. Business advocates say the current system is too complex and difficult to navigate, particularly for small companies

“This is so important for the state that it pass,” Waguespack says. “This is just going to make our tax code simpler, more fair and more effective. It’s a very easy message to sell.”