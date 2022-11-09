Voters reject amendment affecting property tax adjustments

Louisiana voters rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment meant to give local taxing authorities more flexibility with millage rate adjustments.
Both chambers of the state Legislature unanimously approved putting Amendment 5 on Tuesday’s ballot, and it had the support of the Council for a Better Louisiana. The business lobby did not take a position.
The amendment would have eliminated a quirk in the law that says to maintain full taxing authority to roll millages forward, the local entity must exercise it at least once every four years between reassessments or permanently lose it. It called for letting taxing bodies increase rates up to the maximum allowed until that authorized millage rate expires, rather than until the next property reassessment cycle.
Voters approved three of the eight proposed amendments, according to complete but unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.
- Amendment 1: Let the state increase to 65% the maximum amount of money seven state trust funds can invest in the stock market: 36% yes, 64% no.
- Amendment 2: Extend property tax exemption available to veterans with service-related disabilities to their surviving spouses after their deaths: 73% yes, 27% no.
- Amendment 3: Allow most civil service employees to support an immediate family member’s political campaign: 33% yes, 67% no.
- Amendment 4: Let local water districts reduce customers’ water bills if charges stem from water lost outside of the customer’s control: 75% yes, 25% no.
- Amendment 5: Give taxing authorities more time to decide whether to “roll forward” millages: 43% yes, 57% no.
- Amendment 6: Capping reassessment increases of homes in Orleans Parish to 10%: Slightly more than 50% no.
- Amendment 7: Allow involuntary servitude only for “lawful administration of criminal justice.” (The amendment’s author recommended rejection due to confusion over the wording.): 39% yes, 61% no.
- Amendment 8: Remove the requirement that certain property owners with disabilities annually certify their income to get their property tax rates frozen: 55% yes, 45% no.