Voters reject amendment affecting property tax adjustments

Louisiana voters rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment meant to give local taxing authorities more flexibility with millage rate adjustments.

Both chambers of the state Legislature unanimously approved putting Amendment 5 on Tuesday’s ballot, and it had the support of the Council for a Better Louisiana. The business lobby did not take a position.

The amendment would have eliminated a quirk in the law that says to maintain full taxing authority to roll millages forward, the local entity must exercise it at least once every four years between reassessments or permanently lose it. It called for letting taxing bodies increase rates up to the maximum allowed until that authorized millage rate expires, rather than until the next property reassessment cycle.

Voters approved three of the eight proposed amendments, according to complete but unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.