Volunteers of America GBR moving into Bon Carré

Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge is consolidating its operations at Bon Carré Business Center, representatives of the organization and the property say.

Volunteers of America has signed a long-term lease and will occupy just under 21,000 square feet at the Florida Boulevard office park, says Stirling Properties’ Scott Macdonald, one of two leasing agents for the property.

South Carolina-based EdgePWR purchased Bon Carré late last year before launching a $10 million renovation. EdgePWR principal Jim LaMarche says he expects the improvements to be completed by late September.

Macdonald says Bon Carré is about 40% occupied.

“We are open to a wide variety [of potential tenants],” Macdonald says, including technology, health care and general office uses.

Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge is consolidating its child care program, community living and vocational services, and its corporate offices under one roof, says Allison Traxler, vice president and chief communications officer. Traxler expects the move to happen early next month, adding that the organization hopes to host an open house this fall.