Vivid Ink launches division to serve legal market

Vivid Ink Graphics has opened a new division focused on serving the legal community.

Company President Stephen St. Cyr says Vivid Litigation Services will fill a niche that’s been empty since Baton Rouge-based Quality Litigation Support went out of business about six months ago. The new division will be on Airline Highway next to Vivid Ink’s headquarters and provide scanning, copying, printing, electronic file management, disk duplication and courtroom graphics.

St. Cyr says local firms have been going to New Orleans for those services since QLS closed, which makes him confident the demand is there even though the previous provider went out of business, adding that the COVID-19 shutdowns of the court system had a lot to do with that company’s issues.

“We’ve grown from one person–me–to 160 employees across three companies in a business that’s been shrinking every year,” he says, alluding to the fact that printing is less in demand in the digital age. “Printing is going to be around for a long time.”

Jonathan Schexnayder, formerly of QLS, will manage the new division.