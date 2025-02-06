Vivid Ink Graphics is merging with this Phoenix company

Printing and graphics company Vivid Ink Graphics has been acquired by Prisma, a Phoenix-based printing company intent on growing its national footprint.

The acquisition of Vivid Ink’s locations in Baton Rouge and New Orleans grows Prisma’s marketing logistics reach to six production facilities.

Vivid Ink President Stephen St. Cyr will remain in his executive role, managing the company’s Baton Rouge and Orleans operations. St. Cyr tells Daily Report that nothing will change for its roughly 200 employees, 170 of which work in Baton Rouge. St. Cyr co-founded the company in 1999.

“It was a hard decision, but it was the right decision,” St. Cyr says. “We’ve always done what we thought would be best for the business. Mergers make people scared and worried. We told our employees well in advance this was coming. We got them excited and understanding that we’re doing this because it’s better and more security, not less security.”

Prisma’s business solutions include its proprietary brand management software and a robust print platform with offset, digital and large format capabilities.

Adding the two Vivid locations will double the company’s volume in large-format and branded merchandise and add custom decorating capabilities.

St. Cyr says Vivid Ink’s revenue earrings were around $34 million between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. His goal is to reach $50 million by 2028, and he believes the merger will help achieve that.

Vivid Ink has been on a growth trajectory since it was founded in 1999. In 2023, Vivid Ink built a 5,300-square-foot building at its headquarters on Airline Highway, primarily for corporate apparel and advertising production. A year earlier, it created a sister company—Vivid Imprint—specializing in printing corporate branding products for local companies.

Prisma was recently ranked No. 38 among the Top 300 Printing Companies by the trade publication Printing Impressions. Prisma experienced a 26-spot jump from the previous year based on sales volume due to acquisitions and organic growth.

“Our team’s culture of service and client base align well with Prisma, and we are excited to come into the brand leading with our expertise in the QSR vertical, among others,” St. Cyr says. It’s a great fit.”