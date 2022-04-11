Visit Baton Rouge will study possible River Center improvements

Visit Baton Rouge plans to issue a request for proposals seeking a consultant to review potential improvements to make the Raising Cane’s River Center more competitive.

The study would include the potential for expansion or renovation, accessibility, marketing, and other issues, Visit Baton Rouge CEO Paul Arrigo told the Baton Rouge Press Club today.

A similar study planned in 2020 was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, officials said they were concerned the River Center was losing events to larger facilities in New Orleans, Lafayette and Shreveport and was not fully capitalizing on the increase of downtown hotel rooms by attracting newer and larger conventions.

One current problem for the River Center is that two nearby hotels are now closed. A developer plans to rebrand and renovate the former Holiday Inn Express. The Belle of Baton Rouge has closed its hotel, though Arrigo expects the owners to reopen it at some point.

“Losing a couple hundred hotel rooms, when you’ve got about a thousand or so downtown, was significant,” Arrigo says.

Conference attendance is down, as is international travel, Arrigo says. But leisure travel is up, leading to high hotel occupancy even on Sunday nights, he says.