Visit Baton Rouge reevaluates marketing plans amidst high gas prices

Visit Baton Rouge is monitoring gasoline prices and other travel-associated costs and may focus its marketing on the in-state and immediate drive-in market in response, President and CEO Paul Arrigo says.

Target markets could include Mobile, Houston and Shreveport, as well as the “staycation” market in the Capital Region, he says.

“We’re getting into the festival season and events season,” Arrigo says. “We’ve had a fair amount of success this year.”

He says hotel occupancy last year exceeded 2019, which was a strong year pre-pandemic. Early totals indicate this year could exceed last year, he says.

People continue to come into town for weddings, many of which were delayed the past two years, and sporting events. Though he hasn’t seen the numbers yet, he expects this past weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day parade was a good draw.

Individual business travel remains down. Meetings and conferences are coming back, but attendance is “a little soft,” he says.

“We have had pretty good weekends over the past several months,” Arrigo says. “Sunday nights have been above 50% occupancy, which is pretty good for a market like Baton Rouge.”