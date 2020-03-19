Virus response: Rep Cap paying musicians to perform virtual concerts

Originally wanting to help out a musician friend whose springtime gigs were all canceled, Rep Cap founder and CEO Mary Ellen Slayter is launching a weekly Facebook Live series in which the marketing company will pay musicians to perform virtual concerts.

The planned series—tentatively called “Remote Talent”—will go live on Rep Cap’s Facebook page every Friday afternoon. Peter Simon of Minos the Saint will play a virtual set tomorrow, 2-2:30 p.m., marking the first featured artist in the Rep Cap-sponsored series. Another virtual concert is scheduled for March 27 at the same time.

“When I think about us being B2B during this stressful time, people do need advice about what they should do with social distancing and where they can get loans, but they also need something uplifting and positive,” Slayter says. “Sometimes what they need is a 30-minute jam session with a good guitarist.”

Simon is friends with Slayter and has performed at some corporate events for her B2B content marketing firm, which employs a fully remote workforce of 11. When venues shut down and concerts were called off amid the coronavirus outbreak, Simon saw his slate of gigs wiped clean through the next two months.

For his upcoming Remote Talent gig, Slayter says the firm is paying Simon his regular fee. If the first session generates enough interest among viewers and other musicians, she wants to pay other performers to participate, too.

But Slayter also acknowledges there’s a business benefit to sponsoring the Facebook Live series: Boosting the morale of her employees, all of whom have been in “crisis communications mode” as COVID-19 continues to severely impact the firm’s international client base. She also wants to spread a message of positivity to her clients amid unprecedented business anxiety.

Slayter hopes a global audience will tune into the virtual series—a strong possibility, given her workers and clients live throughout the world. She wants Remote Talent to inspire companies in Baton Rouge and elsewhere to come up with creative ways to support those who aren’t expecting to receive any income over the next couple of months.

“If you’re thinking about the people who have supported your business and the places where you’ve held corporate events, look at the people who made those events possible,” she says. “They’ll be hurting the most, so check in with them.”

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community.

(Editor’s Note: This story has been updated since its original publication to list the correct time of the performance as well as the correct spelling of Rep Cap. Daily Report regrets the errors.)