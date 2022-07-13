Virtual meetings stymie creativity, teamwork 

Virtual meetings hinder creative collaboration, according to new research.

But even if the pandemic abates enough for a return to normal, the latest evidence indicates that a substantial share of Americans will continue to work from home, relying on videoconferencing to team up, Route Fifty reports.

A new study in Nature finds that in-person teams generated more ideas than remote teams working on the same problem.

In a laboratory experiment, half the teams worked together in person and half did so online. The in-person teams generated 15% to 20% more ideas than their virtual counterparts.

In a separate experiment involving almost 1,500 engineers at a multinational corporation, in-person teams came up with more ideas, and those ideas received higher ratings for originality.

The researchers say they’ve identified a reason online meetings generated fewer good ideas: When people focus on the narrow field of vision of a screen, their thinking becomes narrower as well.

In contrast, people who meet in person get creative stimulation by visually wandering around the space they’re in, which makes them more likely to cognitively wander as well. Read the full story.