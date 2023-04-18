Virginia-based ship agency T. Parker Host moving its headquarters to Avondale 

Ship agency, stevedoring and terminal operations company T. Parker Host is relocating its headquarters from Norfolk, Virginia, to south Louisiana, according to Biz New Orleans.

T. Parker Host is moving to the Avondale Global Gateway in Jefferson Parish. The company, which services the maritime and commercial shipping industries, purchased the former Avondale Shipyard in 2018 and has brought it back into commerce as a global logistics hub.

The Port of South Louisiana announced plans in January to purchase the site from Host for $445 million. Architects of the deal are currently in the middle of a due diligence process that includes a financial feasibility study and an environmental assessment before the plan goes before the state Bond Commission for approval. Read the entire story.

