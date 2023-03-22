Violent crime is down and ‘downtown is safe,’ Baton Rouge police chief says

Following his presentation to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge today, Baton Rouge Chief of Police Murphy Paul took a question from a self-described “average white old guy” who said he is uncomfortable going to certain places in town, including downtown.

“Downtown is safe,” Paul said, adding that downtown has never been a crime hotspot in his five years as chief.

Downtown safety has been much discussed recently following the death of Georgia businessman Nathan Millard, who reportedly was seen downtown shortly before he was reported missing. Police have since identified a drug overdose as the likely cause of death, though Paul says the coroner’s report is not yet complete.

As for the city as a whole, homicide decreased about 21% from 2021 (when East Baton Rouge Parish reported a record 149 homicides) to 2022, while nonfatal shootings were down almost 15% and the number of calls for service decreased a little more than 4%.

“We’re seeing the largest decreases in violent crime, particularly homicides and shootings,” Paul says.