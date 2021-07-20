Vinformatix lands $4M contract with National Science Foundation

Baton Rouge-based software company Vinformatix was awarded a two-year, $4 million federal contract with the National Science Foundation, the company announced Monday.

Under the contract, Vinformatix will provide expert and technical support to the foundation including data processing; aggregation and linkage; dashboard design and architecture; preparation of presentations, reports and project summaries; and mining, trending, research, statistical and economic analysis.

Vinformatix will also be using the federal funds to expand later this year, CEO and founder Padma Vatsavai says, and will hire 5-10 additional employees, including data scientists and support personnel for long-term employment beyond the contract, depending on the company’s workload.

It’s about bringing awareness to what Louisiana provides as far as technical expertise, says Kelli Cagle, director of business development and supplier diversity for Vinformatix. The goal is to help build a community, and technology is where it’s at right now.

Vinformatix was chosen specifically because of its expertise in analytics, Cagle says.

The company’s first task order with the foundation will be doing data analytics for its computer and information science and engineering research area.

The company will partner with D.C.-based IT company Agile Business Concepts on the contract.

This deal follows another potential contract involving Vinformatix that was pulled from the Metro Council’s agenda in March. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome was looking to enter into a contract with Vinformatix under the federal FY2019 Community Based Crime Reduction Grant, which would allow Vinformatix to create a data analytics tool for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The item was pulled, Vatsavai says, because the company realized it had more work to do to secure the federal funds. The company is now waiting to hear about federal approval for the funds, she says, which should come in the next month.

Vinformatix, which started in Baton Rouge in 2008, provides services like software design and data analysis for companies and institutions such as LED, LSU and Baton Rouge General.