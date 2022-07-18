Verma Systems acquired by Houston firm 

Houston-based IT management company Meriplex on Friday announced it has acquired Baton Rouge IT firm Verma Systems.

For more than 31 years, Verma Systems has been a top IT and consulting partner for Baton Rouge and south Louisiana businesses, and the company was listed among Inc. magazine’s 5,000 fastest-growing companies in 2015 and that same year made the LSU 100 list of fastest-growing businesses owned by an LSU graduate.

Though financial terms of the acquisition were not made public, Verma Systems President Mitch Verma says in a prepared statement the acquisition will allow the firm to provide greater resources for clients. The company will retain its 29 employees and presence in Baton Rouge.

As a fast-growing services provider, Meriplex focuses on strategically acquiring businesses to establish a regional presence. See the announcement.