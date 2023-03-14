Venture Global moving forward with the second phase of its Plaquemines LNG project 

Venture Global LNG Inc. said Monday that it would go forward with the second phase of its under development export terminal in Plaquemines Parish after securing $7.8 billion in financing, according to Natural Gas Intelligence.

The final investment decision comes less than 10 months after the first phase was sanctioned. All together, Venture Global plans to invest $21 billion in the 20 million metric tons/year liquefied natural gas terminal. The company says it’s the largest project financing ever done in the space.

Plaquemines has all the permits it needs, including approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and export authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy. The company said Monday it also has issued a full notice to proceed with construction of the terminal’s second phase.

