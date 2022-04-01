VBR survey: City needs to improve workforce development, health and safety

Visit Baton Rouge received the results of the survey it conducted in January evaluating Baton Rouge as a tourist destination.

The survey of Visit Baton Rouge stakeholders, which drew 241 respondents, found the city to be a weak destination, lacking an ability to align the public, private and civic sectors to drive performance.

In the destination category, stakeholders did score Baton Rouge highly when it came to sporting events, arts, culture and heritage, and accomodation. However, health and safety, local mobility and destination access were the three lowest scored variables.

In the destination alignment category, the city scored high with economic development, organization governance and business support, but low on workforce development, funding support and certainty, and sustainability and resilience.

Specifically, stakeholders see a need to improve public transportation and increase affordable day care and housing options for workers.

The results are basically a guide to the organization’s three- to five-year strategic plan, which the VBR board will vote on in late April, says Karron Alford, director of marketing and technology.

The big concerns VBR needs to address are accessibility, safety and health, and workforce development, VBR President Paul Arrigo says.

There’s concern about whether the Interstate 10 widening project will affect visitation and accessibility, he says, and the organization will look at ways it can encourage visitors to travel at certain times. It will also work with other economic agencies to increase development in the hospitality industry, which has been struggling in Baton Rouge since the start of the pandemic.