Varsity Sports has new location in New Orleans with another on the way

Varsity Sports is continuing its expansion in the Greater New Orleans area.

Earlier this month, the Baton Rouge-based retailer closed on a vacant lot at the trailhead of the Tammany Trace in Mandeville and will build a new, 2,500-square-foot store on the site. When completed late this year, it will replace Varsity’s existing location in Mandeville.

The acquisition comes on the heels of the December 2020 opening of a third GNO-area location on Harrison Avenue in Lakeview.

Varsity also has a store on Magazine Street in Uptown New Orleans, in addition to its flagship Baton Rouge location that opened in 2000 on Perkins Road.

Both the new Mandeville site and the Harrison Avenue store were opportunities that were too good to pass up, Varsity founder and owner Jenni Peters says.

“We were looking for a new Mandeville location and when the lot came up we decided to buy it and build new on it,” she says. “The market is strong and the area is great. It’s affluent and exercises. Being directly on the Tammany Trace will open all sorts of opportunities for us.”

As for the Harrison Avenue store, which is a small storefront adjacent to a District Donuts, Peters says she had been keeping her eyes out for a good location in Lakeview or Old Metairie.

“Harrison Avenue is ideal,” she says. “We’re less than a mile from City Park surrounded by vibrant neighborhoods and there is nothing else like us around.”

Varsity’s expansion comes at a time when many retailers are shrinking their brick-and-mortar footprints. But because the pandemic has prompted many people to spend more time exercising and socializing outdoors, exercise footwear has been in high demand since last spring.

“People have been out in numbers running and walking and I think they may have realized those old shoes in the closet they thought were good enough, aren’t good enough,” Peters says.

While “Run Hard Live Easy” T-shirts that come free with a purchase of running shoes from the retailer are ubiquitous around Baton Rouge, the brand is not as iconic in New Orleans, which is a bigger, more diverse market.

But Peters says it’s getting there and that Varsity is growing its presence.

“It’s a different market,” she says. “It’s not as cohesive as a small town like Baton Rouge and each of the stores has a totally different customer base. But the New Orleans market is good.”