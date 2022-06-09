Used car prices falling, while tight supply limits new vehicle sales

Automobile sales are down nationally and in Louisiana, as supply chain issues continue to limit the number of new vehicles available for sale.

Used car prices are starting to come down, says Will Green, president and CEO of the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association. Demand for used cars is “leveling off,” says Dennis Carlin, chief operating officer with All Star Automotive Group in Baton Rouge.

But while demand for new cars is about as high as it could be, Carlin says, dealers can’t get enough cars to sell.

“Manufacturers just can’t get us the inventory,” Carlin says, adding that his usual supply of about 3,000 new cars on the lot is down to a few hundred.

However, Eric Lane, president of Gerry Lane Enterprises, says “supply is beginning to build a little bit.” He says a parking lot in Port Allen that is a way station for incoming new cars, which has been mostly empty for more than a year, was full last weekend.

Lane says rising interest rates and gas prices aren’t affecting sales yet. He’s hearing more talk about electric vehicles, but the charging station infrastructure “is just not there yet.”

J.D. Power reported a decline in new car sales of almost 21% in May compared to last May. New car prices were up more than 15% over the same period.

Analysts at research firm RBC say new car sales are at “recessionary levels,” although demand is still heated and automakers are offering few if any incentives to potential customers looking to buy a new vehicle, as reported by MarketWatch.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, vehicle sales tax collections were up 2.6% and 2.4% in February and March (the most recent months in the latest report) year over year, following a year of mostly double-digit monthly increases, which may also indicate a cooling market.