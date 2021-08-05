Used auto consignment retailer opening on Airline Highway

CarLotz, a consignment-to-retail used vehicle seller, today announced it is opening its first Louisiana hub, on Airline Highway at the former Salsbury’s Dodge City dealership.

The hub is expected to open in the next few months, CarLotz says.

Mark Hebert, of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, which is representing the property’s sellers, says the 6-acre site is under contract for sale to an investor for $2.45 million and will then be leased to CarLotz.

The new CarLotz location went on the market when Salsbury’s moved to a larger space on Airline Highway a few years ago, Hebert says. Baton Rouge-based Mapp Construction has been contracted to transform the property, which includes 38,000 square feet of buildings, for its new owners.

CarLotz uses a consignment model of used car sales with noncommissioned sales employees and offers online purchase options. The company launched in Virginia in 2011 and has 16 locations. CarLotz went public earlier this year, raising more than $300 million, according to Richmond Biz Sense.