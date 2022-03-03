Use of data science can improve organizational leadership

Leading has always been thought of as more of a soft skill while management is seen as hard science. These days, however, those lines are blurring.

Using computational social science, or data processing and data science tools, to analyze information about people and relationships is vital for businesses, but it is now also being used to improve leadership, Harvard Business Review reports.

Computational leadership science, or CLS, combines new science and technology, leadership research, and invaluable knowledge learned from practice. Here are ways to use CLS to create business value:

Morale and engagement : Many CEOs find morale to be a great challenge, but CLS resources allow you to use open-ended survey questions to gain a better understanding of the primary topics associated with morale in your organization and how your employees feel you are addressing them.

Employee monitoring and motivation : Remote working makes tracking productivity a challenge, but CLS can allow employers to create, for example, AI-driven systems that visually map who knows what, who is working with whom and assigns the right people to the right job, reducing employee dissatisfaction and increasing trust.

Diversity, equity and inclusion : Leaders tend to hire who they want, not who they need, but CLS can remove these biases for you, connecting an applicant’s real qualities with your business’s needs, not just wants.

Read the full story.