Use of big data analytics raises hope for better public health

Louisiana typically ranks at or near the bottom for public health in the U.S., which typically ranks low among rich countries. Providers and payers say increased use of big data can improve health outcomes.

“What really drives population health is data,” says Dr. Ralph Dauterive Jr., vice president of medical affairs for Ochsner Baton Rouge. “Otherwise, it’s just a whole bunch of people managing things subjectively.”

The market for “global big data analytics” was worth $20.12 billion last year and is projected to grow to $79.23 billion by 2028, according to Vantage Market Research. Challenges include data security and translating a flood of information into effective actions.

Dauterive says the movement began in earnest when everyone started getting serious about electronic medical records. He says artificial intelligence can predict which patients on a hospital floor are most likely to go to code blue—requiring resuscitation or other immediate medical attention—based on small changes in respiratory or heart rate that a nurse on rounds wouldn’t see.

Dr. Stephanie Mills, chief medical officer with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, says the pandemic has helped to underline the need for using predictive analytics to help determine who is at the greatest risk for serious complications from COVID-19. Using clinical and claims data can help to paint “a more comprehensive picture of what’s going on with the individual.”

“We spend a lot more time and energy looking at predictive analytics,” she says. “Now we’re really able to take that and translate that into management of members and patients across the board.”