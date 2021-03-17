‘USA Today’: LSU administrator did little to punish sexual misconduct on campus

For years, the LSU administrator in charge of doling out punishments to rapists, stalkers and abusers regularly chose to issue the lowest possible sanctions, regardless of the severity of the alleged acts, a USA Today investigation finds.

In more than half the Title IX cases referred to him for punishment over the past four school years, Associate Dean of Students and Director of Student Advocacy and Accountability Jonathan Sanders imposed sanctions that allowed guilty students to continue their coursework uninterrupted, instead of opting for more severe penalties, such as suspension or expulsion. During that time, Sanders expelled just one student.

On top of this lenient approach, several women told USA Today that Sanders added to their trauma by disciplining them for minor, unrelated infractions or questioning them in ways that cast doubt on stories already found to be credible by Title IX investigators.

Sanders declined to be interviewed for the story. Through an LSU spokesman, Sanders defended his record on sanctions for sexual offenders, saying the punishments he issued were harsher than those of his predecessor. He also denied asking a student what she was wearing.

In an email, Sanders also disputes several aspects of the Husch Blackwell report released two weeks ago that criticized his handling of specific cases, saying the law firm in some cases made errors or took his words out of context.

LSU Interim President Tom Galligan issued a statement this afternoon reiterating his commitment to changing the university’s TItle IX procedures, including adding more support staff and removing it from under the Office of General Counsel into a new Office of Civil Rights. The statement was a reiteration of what he told the board on March 5.

Read the full story.